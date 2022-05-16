Arunachal Pradesh : Tussle Breaks-Out Between During Nomination Filing For AAPSU Polls 

NET Web Desk

A violent altercation reportedly broke out between supporters of two student leaders in Arunachal Pradesh, during the nomination filing for the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) election.

These two student leaders have been identified as Rajesh Apang and Gora Paku.

According to reports, one contender running for the post of Chief Editor – Rajesh Apang was attacked by another candidate Gora Paku and his supporters. Paku and his squad allegedly attacked Rajesh and his supporters when they arrived at the AAPSU office to submit their nomination.

Meanwhile, Gora Paku and his associates are accused of attempting to seize Rajesh Apang’s nomination papers.