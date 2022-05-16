Assam : Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.9 Hits Tezpur 

NET Web Desk

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck ‘17 kms East South East’ of Tezpur, Assam on Monday. The earthquake struck at roughly 3:22 PM, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake struck at 26.59 degrees latitude and 92.95 degrees longitude. Its depth, on the other hand, was measured to be 55 kms.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 16-05-2022, 15:22:13 IST, Lat: 26.59 & Long: 92.95, Depth: 55 Km ,Location: 17km ESE of Tezpur, Assam, India” – tweeted by the National Center for Seismology.

