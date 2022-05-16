Assam Floods : Incessant Rain Triggered By Landslides Affected Nearly 57,000 People, 3 Killed

NET Web Desk

The current spell of floods in Assam have displaced almost 57,000 citizens across seven districts of the northeastern state.

According to official data, almost 222 villages and 10,321 people have been affected by the floods in 15 revenue circles. Almost 44 hectares of farmed land have severely impacted by the flood waves. This natural catastrophe claimed the lives of three individuals, including a kid.

Aside from people, the water has harmed 1,434 animals and 202 homes.

Rescue and relief operations were carried out across flood-affected districts by the Army, paramilitary forces, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services.

Meanwhile, a number of stretches, bridges and irrigation canals were damaged across Hojai, Lakhimpur, and Nagaon. Incessant rains triggered landslides along 12 hamlets of Dima Hasao district on Saturday.

Massive landslides and waterlogging caused massive damages to the railway track, bridges, and road connectivity across this hilly terrain. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) altered train services; following persistent rain, landslides and waterlogging across various areas in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill part of the Lumding division.

However, two trains were stuck, each with roughly 1400 passengers, according to NF Railway statement.

The railways commenced huge evacuation operations, with support from the Indian Air Force (IAF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Assam Rifles, and local populace.

Around 1,245 railway passengers trapped at Ditokcherra station have been transported to Badarpur and Silchar, with 119 passengers being airlifted to Silchar by the IAF.