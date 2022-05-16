Assam : NCHAC Chief Assures Possible Assistance To Flood-Affected Victims In Dima Hasao

NET Web Desk

The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) – Debolal Gorlosa assured the people of all possible assistance, following the death of three people, due to a landslide at Hokai Pungchi near Haflong town in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

He was accompanied by Executive Members Nojit Kemprai, Projit Hojai, public leader Donphainon Thaosen and others during his visit.

Gorlosa also promised the afflicted folks with every necessary assistance. The situation in Assam’s Cachar district remains dire, with more than 41,000 people affected by the floods.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), almost 41,037 people have been affected in 138 villages across the district, with 1,685 individuals seeking refuge in relief camps. The current spell of flood waves have damaged almost 2099.6 hectares of crops.

Meanwhile, three persons, including a kid from the Cachar district, have been missing since Sunday.

The current spell of floods in Assam have displaced almost 57,000 citizens across seven districts of the northeastern state.

According to official data, almost 222 villages and 10,321 people have been affected by the floods in 15 revenue circles. Almost 44 hectares of farmed land have severely impacted by the flood waves. This natural catastrophe claimed the lives of three individuals, including a kid. Aside from people, the water has harmed 1,434 animals and 202 homes.

Rescue and relief operations were carried out across flood-affected districts by the Army, paramilitary forces, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services.

Meanwhile, a number of stretches, bridges and irrigation canals were damaged across Hojai, Lakhimpur, and Nagaon. Incessant rains triggered landslides along 12 hamlets of Dima Hasao district on Saturday.

Massive landslides and waterlogging caused massive damages to the railway track, bridges, and road connectivity across this hilly terrain. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) altered train services; following persistent rain, landslides and waterlogging across various areas in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill part of the Lumding division.