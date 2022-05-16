Assam Police Special DGP – LR Bishnoi Appointed As New Meghalaya DGP 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Government today appointed Assam’s Special Director-General of Police (DGP) – Lajja Ram Bishnoi as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Meghalaya; just four and half months after R Chandranathan retired from office on December 31, 2021.

Following the retirement of R Chandranathan in December, the UPSC cleared the names of three candidates for the state’s senior police position.

Mukesh Agarwal, KV Singh Deo (both 1989 batch) and Lajja Ram Bishnoi (Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS Officer of 1991 batch) had been shortlisted by the UPSC for the position of DGP of Meghalaya.

Dr. Bishnoi is currently serving the Assam Police as its Special Director General (Training and Armed Police). Bishnoi, a post-graduate in veterinary science will take-over the charge from Idashisha Nongrang, who is currently serving as the acting DGP of Meghalaya.

“I have not decided yet when to take over (as DGP of Meghalaya). But will come once the Assam Government releases me from my service,” – Bishnoi told UNI.

According to an official communique, “From amongst the empanelled list of IPS Officers duly recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in its meeting held on 9th February, 2022 and in the interest of public service, the Governor of Meghalaya is pleased to appoint Dr. Lajja Ram Bishnoi IPS (RR 1991), Special Director General of Police (Head of Police Force), Meghalaya, Shillong in the Apex Scale of Pay (Level 17) in the Pay Matrix with effect from the date of taking over charge and until further orders.”