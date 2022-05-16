Assam : Youth Killed Over Ludo Game In Lakhimpur; Offender Absconding

NET Web Desk

A 20-year-old youth was stabbed to death at a wedding site by one of his pals over a Ludo game at Moidumia in Assam’s North Lakhimpur district.

Identified as Issad Ali, the victim was admitted to a neighbouring hospital after sustaining severe knife wounds, however, doctors pronounced him dead.

According to reports, Ali and five companions, including the accused Afzat Ali, were playing Ludo when the latter got into a fight with Issad over the game, leading in a physical altercation.

Following the tragic event, accused Afzat Ali fled the scene after the occurrence. Meanwhile, the security forces have apprehended one in connection with the incident.