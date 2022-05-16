COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 8 New Cases; 28.57% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 8 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 28.57%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 270. While, a total of 2,28,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 697 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 28 samples were tested on May 15, 2022, out of which 3 samples belonged to males, while 5 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,27,033. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) identified 8 positive cases.