Manipur : Goods Truck Rolled-Down Into Deep Gorge; 1 Dead, 1 Missing 

NET Web Desk

In a tragic incident, a truck transporting rice rolled-down into a deep gorge at Manipur’s Senapati District; thereby killing its conductor. While, the driver of this truck is still missing.

According to reports, the truck carrying rice slid into the Likhru River canyon between Makhan Tabio and Chakumei, roughly 85 kilometres north of Imphal on the Imphal-Dimapur highway (National Highway 2) in Senapati district at around 7 AM on Sunday.

The handyman’s body was found from the scene, but the driver remains missing; informed authorities.

Locals claim that the location of the Likhru River bridge where the accident happened had seen a number of similar accidents over the years due to a lack of road space for vehicles to turn.