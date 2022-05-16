Manipur : Man Sentenced With 10 Yrs Of “Rigorous Imprisonment” For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl 

NET Web Desk

A special court in Manipur has sentenced a tricenarian man to 10 years of “rigorous imprisonment” for sexually assaulting and murdering a minor girl in January 2019.

Identified as Samurailatpam Tomba, the 38-yrs-old accused is a resident of Thoubal district, and was fined with Rs 3,000 by Special Court No. II.

However, the offender might face additional three years of simple imprisonment, if he fails to pay the concerned fine.

The Court on Wednesday found Tomba guilty under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.