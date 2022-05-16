Manipur : Much-Anticipated ‘Shirui Lily Fest 2022’ To Feature Marathon Themed On ‘Say No To Drugs’

NET Web Desk

Preparations are in full gear for the much-anticipated ‘4th edition of Shirui Lily Festival 2022’, slated to be held from May 25-28 in Manipur.

Hosted by the Shirui Lily Festival Organizing Committee under Manipur’s Department of Tourism, this 4-days gala fest aims to honour the state’s ongoing efforts in fostering sustainable & responsible tourism; thereby promoting the exotic bloom and unifying communities under one roof.

Apart from live music and cultural shows, the grandiose fest will also feature a 22-kilometres half-marathon under the theme ‘Say No to Drugs’ in line with the Manipur state government’s War on Drugs campaign.

Addressing the mediapersons, the President of an event management society ‘T-Coleve’ – Sathingla Shokwungnao shared “the marathon event will convey various social messages advocating a holistic healthy lifestyle among the community.”

In addition to hoisting the banner for Kashong Timrawon alias Shirui Lily, we wish to use this event to raise awareness and send messages to kids urging them to engage in healthy activities instead of using drugs or other harmful substances,” – added Shokwungnao.

The 4-days gala fest highlights the northeastern state’s diverse biodiversity and rich cultural heritage. It allows us to gather more insights about the Tangkhul Naga tribe of Ukhrul; and exploring the concerned district – Manipur’s highest hill station through its cultural roots, values, and customs.

Shirui Lily (Lilium mackliniae Sealy) locally termed as Kashong Timrawon, found only along the upper ranges of Shirui Hills in Ukhrul district of Manipur at an elevation ranging from 5,568 to 8,500 ft. above sea level is currently classified as an ‘endangered species’, with its genetic resources eroding over time. Climate change is responsible to extinguish the lily that is inextricably linked to the identity, ambitions, history, and culture of Ukhrul’s indigenous community – Tangkhul Nagas.

Its worthy to note that the English Botanist – Dr Frank Kingdon Ward from the New York Botanical Society first discovered the flower in 1946 and named it after his wife, Jean Macklin.

This endemic flora clinched the prestigious merit award in the Chelsea Flower Show organized by the Royal Horticulture Society, London. While, in 1989, it was designated as the ‘State Flower of Manipur’.