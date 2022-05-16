Manipur : PMGSY Stretch Left Ignored; Following Withdrawal Of Funds

NET Web Desk

A stretch constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), connecting Samulamlan sub-divisional headquarters with G Songgel hamlet in Manipur’s Churachandpur district has been ignored; following the accountable contractor allegedly withdrew the sanctioned amount and fled away.

According to reports, the PMGSY route, which spans 13.83 kilometres and passes through 40 villages, was approved under package number MN03241 for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. The total sanctioned amount for building and maintenance work was Rs 6,36,54,041.

As per IFP report, the contractor withdrew a total of Rs 66,23,274 in the first phase, Rs 78,93,380 in the second phase, Rs 55,09,274 in the third phase, and Rs 50,49,076 in the fourth phase.

To the dismay of the local community, this short section of the road remained unfinished even three years after it was sanctioned, prompting local populace to face numerous challenges.

The complete lack of bitumen along the road surface can be witnessed, thereby making vehicle movement impossible throughout the season. The road was discovered to be overgrown with saplings and creepers.