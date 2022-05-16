Massive Landslide, Torrential Rainfall Hits Arunachal Pradesh; 3 Buried Alive At Itanagar

NET Web Desk

Massive landslides triggered by incessant rainfall have killed three members of a family in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

The tragic event occurred behind a Punjabi Dhaba in Itanagar’s D-sector neighbourhood.

According to an official of the Itanagar Police Station “A landslide killed three members of a nine-member household; after been struck to the family’s kutcha dwelling. Three of the family members were buried alive. Two more people were seriously hurt. Four others, including children, were unharmed”.

Following inputs about the landslide, a multi-agency rescue attempt was launched right away. Arunachal Pradesh fire and rescue services, Itanagar police, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) immediately rushed to the spot.

The deceased have been identified as – Tapas Rai (15), Nagen Barman (50), and a woman called Kusum Rai. In the meantime, the injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, landslides swept away at least two residences in Modirijo hamlet near Shiv Mandir area along NH-415 between Itanagar and Naharlagun on Monday morning. No casualty was reported due to the catastrophe.