Meghalaya : Financial Assistance Worth Over 13 Lakhs Extended To 25 ‘Farmer Producer Groups’

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to enhance the livelihood of farmers residing across the northeastern state of Meghalaya, the Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma today extended the benefits of state’s largest farmers’ welfare programme – Farmer’s Collectivisation for Upscaling Production and Marketing Systems (FOCUS) in Rongjeng, East Garo Hills district.

The financial assistance worth of Rs 13.05 lakhs has been provided to 25 Farmer Producer Groups of the concerned district.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “Happy to be in Rongjeng, East Garo Hills District with our farmers to distribute financial assistance under the State’s biggest farmers’ welfare scheme- FOCUS. Today we disbursed ₹13.05 Lakhs to 25 Farmer Producer Groups.”

Happy to be in Rongjeng, East Garo Hills District with our farmers to distribute financial assistance under the State’s biggest farmers’ welfare scheme- FOCUS. Today we disbursed ₹13.05 Lakhs to 25 Farmer Producer Groups.@PMOIndia @nstomar pic.twitter.com/3TrrAUNWDX — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 16, 2022

Sangma further shared “FOCUS program is the MDA’s commitment to farmers’ welfare- to ensure their efforts bear fruit & their incomes doubled. Our mission mode interventions for our farmers is witnessing major grassroot impact. We remain committed to their growth“.

FOCUS program is the MDA’s commitment to farmers’ welfare- to ensure their efforts bear fruit & their incomes doubled. Our mission mode interventions for our farmers is witnessing major grassroot impact. We remain committed to their growth.@narendramodi @nstomar pic.twitter.com/yp3MBFdkNt — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Sangma further interacted with the farmers who voiced their concerns on the needs of East Garo Hills District.

“In Rongjeng amidst party workers & supporters to address the public. Rongjeng holds a special place in my heart because of the love my late Father, Sh. P A Sangma had for the area. Today, I apprised the gathering about the different developmental works of the MDA Government.” – he further added.

In Rongjeng amidst party workers & supporters to address the public. Rongjeng holds a special place in my heart because of the love my late Father, Sh. P A Sangma had for the area. Today, I apprised the gathering about the different developmental works of the MDA Government. pic.twitter.com/JDlgwAjwQg — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 16, 2022

Its worthy to note that FOCUS programme promotes value chain development, machinery support, market linkages, transportation, and produce aggregation, thereby enhancing farming activities in Meghalaya by improving market access.