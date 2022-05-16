Mizoram : Meeting Focusing On Strategies To Repair NH-306 Held In Kolasib 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

A meeting on strategies to repair the National Highway No. 306 around Vairengte was held today at the office of Kolasib DC John LT Sanga.

The meeting was convened after incessant rainfall and flood crisis caused severe damages on the NH 306.

Officials from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL), as well as Addl. DC Lallawmawma, SDO (C) Vairengte Neng Thianlala and Vairengte Joint Village Council officials attended the meeting.

Residents of villages between N. Chhimluang and Vairengte have asked for a joint inspection of NH 306 by officials from NHIDCL, PWD Highway Division, Joint VC, and Joint YMA of Vairengte so that repair work can begin as soon as possible.