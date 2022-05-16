Sikkim CM & Governor Greets Sunuwar Community On Auspicious Occasion Of ‘Shyadar Pidar’

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang and Governor – Ganga Prasad extended their best wishes to the Sunuwar Community on the auspicious occasion of ‘Shyadar Pidar’.

Celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm, ‘Shyadar Pidar’ – also known as ‘Ubhauli Puja’ is one of the most important festivals of the Sunuwar community.

It is customary to express gratitude to nature and ask her blessings for healthy agriculture and general well-being.

This festival is associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood, and harmony which is an integral part of Sikkim’s culture and tradition.

Taking to social media platforms, the Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang has expressed his best greetings to the community, hoping for happiness, good health and prosperity for the year ahead. “I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Sikkim especially the Sunuwar community on the auspicious occasion of Shyadar Pidar. Shyadar Pidar, popularly known as Ubhauli Puja, is associated with the Sunuwar community and is a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood, and harmony which is an integral part of our culture and tradition. I pray for Sikkim and her people and wish they will continue to prosper and flourish by maintaining solidarity amongst each other and by strengthening the bond of brotherhood. Let us pray for peace and harmony for all humankind on this auspicious day. Happy Shyadar Pidar!” – he wrote.

However, the Sikkim Governor – Ganga Prasad has also extended his best wishes to the community.