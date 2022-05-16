Sikkim : ‘Statehood Day’ Celebrations; Know Its History & Journey Towards Progress 

Sikkim is celebrating its ‘Statehood Day’ today, i.e., May 16; recognizing its integration with India and emerging as the 22nd state of the Indian Union; thereby abolishing the monarchy system.

Residents of these states have portrayed togetherness and brotherhood, demonstrating their ability to overcome any obstacle. The northeastern state has repeatedly demonstrated its inventiveness and skills to boost India’s prominence. It has made great strides in areas like organic farming.

During this auspicious occasion, Prime Minister – Narendra Modi; along with the President – Ram Nath Kovind, Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Governor – Ganga Prasad and other political stalwarts extended their heartfelt wishes to the citizens and applauded their potential in bringing an all-round development among the masses.

The Kingdom of Sikkim dates back to the 17th century when it was founded by the Namgyal dynasty. It was ruled by a monarchy of Buddhist priest-kings known as Chogyal; and became a principality within British India in 1890.

After India and Pakistan’s independence in 1947, Sikkim continued to have protectorate status within the Republic of India.

Growing dissent against the Chogyal’s reign, led to the Indian troops deposing the Chogyal and destroying the Sikkimese monarchy in 1975. After a referendum in which 97.5 percent of people backed the monarchy’s abolition, Sikkim became India’s 22nd state.

Sikkim is the least populous and second smallest Indian state, nestled amid the Himalayas. It is  the home to India’s tallest mountain and the world’s third highest peak – Kangchenjunga, with an elevation of 28,169 feet (8,586 metres).