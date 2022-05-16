Tripura : Eleven Legislators Of Manik Saha-Led Government To Take Oath Today 

NET Web Desk

A day after Manik Saha took oath as Tripura Chief Minister, 11 legislators, including nine from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and two from the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) are scheduled to take oath as Cabinet Ministers at 12 PM today in Agartala.

Governor SN Arya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the cabinet ministers at a programme in Raj Bhavan.

The oath-taking ceremony will be attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha, former chief minister – Biplab Kumar Deb and other dignitaries.

Its worthy to note that on Sunday, Dr Manik Saha was sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Tripura.

The major development occurred a year before the state’s planned Assembly elections in 2023. Manik Saha quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2016, and was nominated as the party’s state president in 2020. He replaced Biplab Kumar Deb, who had led the saffron party to a landslide victory in the 2018 Assembly elections, putting an end to a 25-year Communist reign.