Tripura : Newly-Formed Cabinet Approve Schemes For Divyangs, Primitive Tribes; Frame Policies For Health & IT Sector

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 16, 2022 : Tripura’s new cabinet members under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Monday approved new schemes for the welfare of Divyangs and indigenous tribes, and frame two policies in Health and IT sectors.

After taking oath at Governor House on Monday noon, all the new ministers of Dr Saha’s cabinet attended a courtesy meeting at the Civil Secretariat here in Agartala. The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Kumar Alok and Principal Secretaries of all departments.

In today’s meeting, there were several agendas to be discussed for taking decisions, but Chief Secretary Alok urged the new Chief Minister to take decisions of certain agendas which are of utmost necessity, said ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Monday afternoon.

During a press conference at the Civil Secretariat here in Agartala, Chowdhury said “A scheme to be announced for the welfare of ‘Divyang’ persons following the guidelines of the central government and Supreme Court. Accordingly, reservation for service, slopes at government institutions and establishments, economical benefits, etc to be provided.”

Among the new council of ministers, an elected representative of the ‘Reang’ community had been inducted from the BJP’s allied partner IPFT.

For all-round development of the ‘Reang’ indigenous tribes in the state, ICA minister said “New scheme to be introduced for the welfare of Primitive Tribal Group (PTG). In the state, there are 43,316 families and the population is 1.85 lakh. They reside in all districts except West Tripura and Sepahijala districts.”

Claiming significant development in the Health sector under the leadership of former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Chowdhury said “Tripura State Health Policy to be framed following National Health Policy 2017. To develop Primary Health Centre, Community Health Centre, sub-divisional, district and state centres, this policy to be framed within a span of two months.”

Fourthly, Tripura IT Policy was framed in 2017 and lapsed in 2022. Hence, the IT policy will be framed again in order to boost up the employment generation and more companies from different parts of India and abroad will come to invest here in Tripura, he added.