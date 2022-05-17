Arunachal Pradesh : CM Flags-Off 4 Ambulances For PHCs; Delivering Prompt Medical Aid

NET Web Desk

In order to help alleviate health disparities and deliver adequate and equitable health services along remote areas, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu today flagged-off four ambulances for Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

Taking to Facebook, the Arunachal Pradesh CM wrote “In service of humankind! Was privileged to flag off 4 ambulances for Primary Health Centres and also hand over 4 generator sets for Nunneries and Gonpas, sponsored and donated by The Hans Foundation, at a function at Tawang Parade Ground today. Glad so many people joined the event”

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh CM also handed-over 4 generator sets for Nunneries and Gonpas at Tawang; and expressed his delight of witnessing the smiles on faces.

Its worthy to note that the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) – The Hans Foundation’s aims to reach out to the most underdeveloped and inaccessible areas of the country to provide quality primary healthcare, referral services as well increase awareness and drive behavioral changes for healthier communities.