Arunachal Pradesh Hosts First-Ever ‘Himalayan Bird Count’; Identifies 70 New Bird Species

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club in collaboration with Apatani Youth Association, Ngunu Ziro and Ziro Birding Club, participated along the first-ever Himalayan Bird Count (HBC) and identified 70 different bird species at Siikhe Lake and Pange camp of Tale Wildlife Sanctuary.

Gadwall, Sikkim Treecreeper, Mrs Gould’s Sunbird, SultanTit, Blue Fronted Robin, and Mountain Tailorbird were among the species discovered.

This HBC led by local birders – Bamin Chada and Millo Tako; was officially unveiled by Secretary of the Apatani Youth Association (AYA) – Nani Tangu at Siikhe Lake on May 14.

Supported by the Hapoli Forest division and the Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) under its ‘Arunachal Rising’ campaign, bird watchers from various other Himalayan states also joined the count.

The Himalayan Bird Count began at picturesque Siikhe lake, a home of winter migratory waterbirds on May 14 and concluded at Pange camp of Tale Wildlife Sanctuary on May 15; informed forest officials from Lower Subansiri District on Monday.

Its worthy to note that the event is being organized by Bird Count India, Bird Conservation Nepal and Bhutan-based Royal Society for Protection of Nature, to bring the Himalayan birding fraternity together for a common good.

From westernmost Ladakh to easternmost Arunachal Pradesh, this was the first edition of the Himalayan Bird Count (HBC) which aimed at celebrating the incredible bird diversity, document birds of the mountain ranges and generate awareness on threatened habitats of the Himalayas.