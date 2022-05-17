Assam : Cash Reward Announced For Info On Unknown Rhino Poachers 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Police today announced a reward of Rs 2 lakhs for anyone, who can identify the poachers who chopped and took away the horn of a rhino at Orang National Park.

According to an official press statement, a case has been launched at Dalgaon police station against unknown poachers under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

“The Darrang Superintendent of Police has announced Rs two lakh reward for anyone who can provide genuine information regarding the poacher involved in this cruel deed,” the statement stated.

Miscreants recently invaded the protected area of the Orang National Park and tranquillized one rhino. They then severed the rhino’s horn while keeping the animal alive.