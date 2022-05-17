Assam Government To Hand-Over 5 Lakh Residences To Beneficiaries Under PMAY-G Scheme 

NET Web Desk

Assam Government is all set to hand-over 5 lakh residences to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) Scheme.

These benefits will be provided to the beneficiaries, during a ceremony slated to held in Jorhat on May 19. It will be attended by the Union Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department – Giriraj Singh.

Addressing the mediapersons, the state minister for Panchayat & Rural Development – Ranjeet Kumar Dass today shared, “the Centre has assigned 7 lakh dwellings under the PMAY-G plan for the fiscal year 2021-22. Grants for 5.10 lakh dwellings will be distributed on May 19 in Jorhat. This will be the first time in Assam that such a large number of dwellings will be distributed through the scheme.”

“A total of Rs 1657.50 Crore would be provided to the beneficiaries as the first instalment,” he added.

The minister stated that the state government intends to cover the state’s rural districts under the scheme by 2024.

Taking to Twitter, Dass wrote “HPM of India Shri @narendramodi dangoria has always had a keen concern for the people of NE. For the1st time in the history, Assam is going to have 5 lakhs PMAY-G houses on the 19th of May’22. My sincere thanks to HPM & HUM @MoRD_GOI Shri @girirajsinghbjp on behalf of all.”

The PMAY-G was developed in response to the government’s mission to offer “Housing for All” in rural areas by 2022. This project intends to provide a pucca house with basic amenities to all houseless citizens, residing along kutcha and dilapidated houses.