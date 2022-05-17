Assam : HS 1st Year Examinations Partially Cancelled Due To Floods

NET Web Desk

The Higher Secondary first year (Class 11) examinations in Assam, which began on Wednesday, have been partially cancelled due to floods and considerable damage caused by torrential rains within the last few days.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), which administers the tests, issued a statement on Tuesday informing all heads of schools under it that the Higher Secondary first year examinations, which were scheduled to begin on Saturday, have been cancelled until further notice.

Exams slated to culminate on June 1 have been postponed due to “prevailing adverse weather and in light of damages caused by natural calamities in the state”.

As per the AHSEC Controller of Examinations – Pankaj Borthakur, due to disruptions in surface connection, all examinations in the worst-affected Dima Hasao district have been suspended until further notice.

Floods have affected about two lakh people in 20 Assam districts, with the hill district of Dima Hasao completely snapped-off from the rest of the northeastern state due to landslides triggered by incessant rainfall.

Its worthy to note that surface connections to Assam’s Barak Valley and Dima Hasao districts, as well as the neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur, remained disrupted on Tuesday.