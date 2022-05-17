Cannabis Worth Over 1000 Kgs Seized From Truck Along Assam-Tripura Border; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Assam Police confiscated a massive consignment of 1,183 kgs of ganja (cannabis) from a truck in Karimganj District along the Assam-Tripura border; and apprehended two offenders, including the driver.

The team led by Officer-in-Charge of Churaibari Watch Post – Niranjan Das & UBC Arun Pator stopped the six-wheeler Goods Carrier truck on Monday night at around 11 PM, for thorough check.

These offenders have been identified as – Waseem (20) and Vaseem (18).

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Karimganj Police wrote “Drug traffickers thought that bad weather would keep us away from intense checking. But alert staff of Churaibari WP recovered a huge consignment of 1,183 kgs ganja from a truck amidst heavy rains. 2 persons detained.”

#AssamAgainstDrugs

Drug traffickers thought that bad weather would keep us away from intense checking. But alert staff of Churaibari WP recovered a huge consignment of 1,183 kgs ganja from a truck amidst heavy rains. 2 persons detained.@assampolice @DGPAssamPolice @gpsinghips pic.twitter.com/t68K486dC6 — Karimganj Police (@karimganjpolice) May 17, 2022

Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the Assam Police for confiscating the large consignment of narcotics. Taking to Twitter, Sarma wrote “#AssamAgainstDrugs A team led by SI Niranjan Das & UBC Arun Pator has seized a huge consignment of 1183 kg ganja from a truck coming from a neighbouring state at Churaibari, Karimganj. Two accused from Haryana and UP apprehended. Great job @assampolice. Keep up the good work!”