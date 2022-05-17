Frame Regulations Within 3 Months To Efficiently Manage Private Rehab Centres : Manipur HC To State Government 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur High Court has ordered the state to frame laws for operating private Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (IRCA) within three months to ensure that necessary efforts are taken to address drug addicts’ concerns.

The instruction was issued in response to a petition filed by CONE seeking contempt of court against the state for failing to comply with a July 22, 2020 court order.

In the appeal, CONE claims that the HC asked them to bring all non-funded private rehabilitation centres within the ambit of the state government and to set specified minimum standard regulations or standards for them to follow.

As per survey, Manipur has a significant proportion of injecting drug users (IDUs) estimated at 34,355 out of a total population of over 28 lakh, and if other modes of substance use such as – oral users, WY chasing users, and alcohol users are included, the total number of drug users will be tripled. However, there are not enough government-run drug rehabilitation centres in the state.

According to IFP report, CONE underlined that 21 Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (IRCAs) in Manipur are state-funded and sponsored by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

On the contrary, there are around 54 private detoxification centres that operate without sufficient government oversight or norms and must be closely watched.