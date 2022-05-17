Meghalaya : Waste-To-Energy Plant Unveiled In Tura; Transforming Municipal Waste Into Solid Fuel Briquettes

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma today inaugurated the country’s first-of-its-kind pilot project – Chamhana GW-Refuse Derived Fuel Plant at Landfill Site Of Meghalaya’s Tura District.

Unveiled in presence of the Republic of Korea’s Ambassador – H.E. Chang Jae Bok, this 35 metric tonne waste-to-energy plant will be operated by a South Korean firm – Chamhana Institute of Technology.

The project which was supposed to get operational in 2020, was pushed back owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. This plant and equipment were finally shipped to India and thereafter by road to Tura in February 2022.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “Delighted to inaugurate India’s 1st pilot project Chamhana GW-Refuse Derived Fuel Plant at Landfill site, Tura, Meghalaya in the presence of H.E Chang Jae Bok, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea”

“Through this #WasteToEnergy project, we envision to transform the municipal waste from Tura into solid fuel briquettes. Hopeful that the replication of this project in other locations will address the challenges of waste management faced in Meghalaya” – he further added.

This working model demonstration project (Proof of Concept) envisions to manage the daily incoming municipal garbage of Tura and its adjoining areas. Therefore, the key goal of Chamhana’s waste to fuel technology lies in the manufacturing of a catalyst WASTEF with the addition of a special patented enzyme.

Organic Waste (Biomass) and all non-recyclables including plastic waste is the primary ingredient used to manufacture WASTEF.

Except for recyclables such as metals, glass, wood, e-waste, construction waste, etc., all waste will be crushed before being mixed with prefabricated WASTEF and enzyme, followed by the consolidation and moulding process with simultaneous moisture control by dryer machine to produce clean, green, odourless, and smokeless fuel blocks.

The entire process flow will be completed by an automated and integrated mechanism that eliminates the need for manual intervention.