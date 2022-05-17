Nagaland : ASF Outbreak Reported In Longleng District; Tangha & Amosen Hamlets Placed Under ‘Infected Zone’

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

African Swine Fever (ASF) – a highly contagious haemorrhagic viral disease of domestic and wild pigs, which incurred serious economic losses among swineherds have wrecked havoc in Nagaland’s Longleng District.

According to an official statement, the Longleng District Administration has informed that ASF outbreak has been reported at Tangha village on April 24, 2022; and the confirmatory report on the same was received by the Chief Veterinary Officer, Longleng on May 11, 2022.

The disease which is a highly contagious viral disease of domestic and wild pigs requires early control and containment of its spread.

Therefore, under the Prevention and Control of Infection and Contagious Disease in Animal Act of 2009, Tangha & Amosen village have been placed under ‘Infected Zone’. While, Yongshei, Yunja, Chingtok, Yongnyah, Yotan S/Comp, Shemshangching and Chingong hamlets have been placed under ‘Surveillance Zone’.

Therefore, the SDO (C) Longleng, Trongdiba Tongpi Sangtam has issued the following restriction order for a ban on slaughtering and sale of pigs in both infected and surveillance zones. Ban on import and export of pigs/piglets in both the zone and Ban on transportation of pigs/piglets in the infected zone.

“The above restriction shall come into force with immediate effect till further order. Anyone found in contravention of this order shall be liable to be prosecuted under the relevant provisions of law.” – the statement further reads.