Sikkim : Gangtok To Host ‘Organic Food Summit’ On May 19 

NET Web Desk

Sikkim – the world’s first 100% organic state, which gradually transformed around 75,000 hectares of agricultural land into certified organic land is all set to host “Sikkim Organic Food Summit” on May 19, 2022.

Commemorating the 75th years of Independence and celebrating India’s freedom struggle themed on “Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, this food summit will be organized at the Fern Denzong Hotel in Kazi Road, Gangtok from 10 AM onwards.

Organized by the Sikkim Commerce & Industries Department in association with the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency – Invest India; this summit will be sponsored by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI).

This summit aims to provide a platform for ambitious new actions, innovative solutions, and plans to transform food systems.

The key goal of this food summit is to raise awareness on food systems’, focus on sustainable development agenda, and the urgency of transforming food systems, particularly in the wake of a global pandemic; thereby empowering stakeholders who support food systems transformation through the development of improved tools, measurement, and analysis.