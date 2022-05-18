Arunachal Pledges For Greener Environment; Promotes Bamboo Flask – Alternative To Plastic Water Bottles

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh pledges for a greener environment by promoting the benefits of using a bamboo flask – an eco-friendly alternative to plastic water bottles.

In a bid to cherish the wonders of bamboo, Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (MMT) – the apex body of the Monpa tribe inhabiting along West Kameng and Tawang districts, used bamboo flasks instead of plastic water bottles during its consultative meeting held on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu also expressed his delight towards this excellent way to ‘Go-Green’. “Cherishing Wonders of Bamboo! Monpa Mimang Tsogpa, apex body of Monpa community of Arunachal, shows an excellent way to go green by using bamboo flasks can instead of plastic bottles in its consultative meet. The water tastes like bamboo too. Arunachal shows the way! Pride” – he wrote.

Arunachal Pradesh which draws lakhs of tourists each year for its serene landscapes and picturesque views, have been striving to eliminate plastic sewage. As a result, the state is promoting bamboo flasks because of their antibacterial properties and longer shelf life.

Its worthy to note that plastics can contaminate soil and water, posing significant risks to both humans and wildlife.

Given its negative impact, stakeholders and governments around the globe are undertaking decisions to prohibit its use, reducing marine and land-based plastic pollution as well as the amount of waste going to landfill, which is directly related to greenhouse gas emissions.