Arunachal Pradesh : Kamlang Tiger Reserve Hosts Week-Long ‘Cattle Immunization Camp’ 

- NET Web Desk
The Kamlang Tiger Reserve of Arunachal Pradesh is organizing a week-long ‘Cattle Immunization Camp’ across distant hamlets, in order to reduce disease load among farmed animals and hence maintain animal health & welfare, which directly impacts the cattle producing communities.
An initiative undertaken by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Kamlang Tiger Reserve (KTR) – Cheshta Singh, IFS; this week-long ‘Cattle Immunization Camp’ will help in restricting transmission of diseases from domestic cattle to wild animals.
Taking to Twitter, the official account of Arunachal Pradesh’s Environment, Forests & Climate Change Department wrote “Week long cattle immunisation camp is organised in fringe villages of Kamlang TR and WLS by the DFO @KamlangTiger Reserve @Cheshta_IFS. Cattle immunisation will help in restricting transmission of diseases from domestic cattle to wild animals.”
