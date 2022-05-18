Assam : BSF Personnel Injured In Cattle-Smugglers’ Attack Along Indo-Bangladesh Border 

NET Web Desk

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel sustained severe injuries in an attack by a bunch of livestock smugglers along the Indo-Bangladesh Border in Assam’s South Salmara-Mankachar region on Tuesday.

The injured jawan have been identified as – Dinesh Chandra Yadav of 45th Battalion BSF.

The event occurred along the Kalo River border crossing near the Sahapara BSF camp area in Mankachar.

According to reports, Yadav was on patrolling duty at the bridge when he noticed a group of smugglers from the Indian side approaching the border with five animals. At the same moment, another group of 20-25 Bangladeshis arrived at the border, under the guise of cutting grass.

During confrontation and estimating the prevailing danger, these cattle smugglers stabbed the BSF personnel and attempted to drown him at the Kalo River.

However, the soldier was rescued and taken to the Mankachar Public Health Centre for treatment. The soldier is currently out of danger, but plans are being made to send him to Tura in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district for further medical treatment.