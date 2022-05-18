Assam : Firing Between Forest Personnel, Timber Smugglers In Dihing Patkai National Park 

NET Web Desk

A firing incident between forest officials and a gang of timber traffickers has been reported from the Dehing Patkai National Park located in Assam’s Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.

According to reports, the timber smugglers were utilizing sophisticated equipment to fell-down trees; when nabbed red-handed by the sleuths of forest department.

The smugglers allegedly opened fire on the forest sleuth immediately, resulting in a brief exchange of firing. However, the accused were able to depart the scene by taking advantage of the darkness.

Based on specific inputs, the security forces launched a combing operation on Wednesday morning to nab these perpetrators. The items and machineries left behind by the gang were seized by authorities.