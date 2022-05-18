Drugs Worth Over 9 Lakhs Confiscated From Manipur

NET Web Desk

In major crackdown against drug menace, a team of Narcotics & Affairs of Border (NAB), Manipur Police apprehended an offender and confiscated a large stash of contraband substances worth over Rs 9 lakhs from his possession.

Identified as – Nengsuanhau Guite @ Haopu; the offender is a resident of Gangpimol, Churachandpur District.

According to reports, the security forces have seized 13 packets of suspected opium weighing about 13 kgs from the possession of this drug peddler.

Meanwhile, further investigation revealed that the accused took the suspected opium from a person in Churachandpur district; and the same was supposed to be delivered to another person in the Kwakta.

Taking to social media platforms, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh wrote “War on Drugs 2.0. A team of NAB has apprehended one drug peddler, who has been identified as Nengsuanhau Guite @ Haopu (42), of Gangpimol, Churachandpur District from Kwakta Moirang Turel Mapal and seized 13 packets of suspected opium weighing about 13 kg. The approximate value of the seized item is about Rs. 9,10,000 in local market. On further investigation, the accused confessed that he took the suspected opium from a person in Churachandpur district and it was supposed to be deliver to another person in the Kwakta.”