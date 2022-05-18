Drugs Worth Over Rs 182 Crores Confiscated From Manipur Since April 20 : CM – N. Biren Singh 

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today asserted that security forces have seized illegal drugs worth over Rs 182.3 crore in the international market since April 20; and destroyed 380 acres of poppy cultivation in the state.

Addressing the mediapersons, Singh remarked that altogether 719.25 kgs of contraband Ganja, 940 grams of Brown Sugar, 18.7555 kgs of Heroin Powder, 87 kgs of WY Tablets (Methamphetamine), and 20 kgs of Crystal Ice (Methamphetamine) will be disposed soon.

The Chief Minister also thanked all communities, particularly the Poumai, Tangkhuls, Inpui, Liangmai, Rongmei, Zeme, and village heads of Saikul, Tengnoupal, and Chandel, for their assistance and participation in the fight against drugs.

Biren commended the general public for the achievements till date, and mentioned that state administration could not have attained massive success without their unwavering support.

Besides, the Manipur CM also lauded the Poumai Community – second largest Naga tribe for designating the Poumai-inhabited territories as a ‘drug/poppy cultivation free zone’.

Concerning the arrest of so-called drug kingpins in the state, the Chief Minister stated that multiple drug traffickers had been apprehended and named a few, including Monkhai, 19, from Myanmar.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the issue of illegal occupants at government quarters and mentioned that unauthorized occupants will be dealt with severe action.

Recognizing the hardships endured by the people of the state as a result of the recent heavy rains, Biren stated that his government is monitoring the situation 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and that necessary relief items are being delivered through appropriate district administrations.