GoM Reaches Consensus On Casinos, Race Courses & Online Gaming; Report To Be Submitted Soon : Meghalaya CM 

NET Web Desk

The Group of Ministers (GoM) constituted by the Union Ministry of Finance to look into matters related with the GST regime covering casinos, racecourses and online gaming has finally reached to a consensus based on matters under consideration.

Following the crucial meet, the GoM Chairman & Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma informed that report of the submissions will be handed-over to Union Finance Minister – Nirmala Sitharaman within a few days, and the matter will be presented in the next Goods & Services Tax (GST) Council Meeting.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “The Group of Ministers (GoM) on casinos, race courses & online gaming has come to a consensus. The report of our submissions will be handed over to Hon’ble FM, Smti. @nsitharaman Ji in a day or two & the matter will be presented in the next @GST_Council Meeting”

“Thank all members for their cooperation & Hon’ble FM for giving us this task.” – he further added.

Recently, the Meghalaya CM convened a crucial meeting with the Group of Ministers (GoMs) and examined the existing legal provisions and court orders on related matters. It looked after the proposals for possible adjustments to existing laws in order to adopt the new valuing procedures that will apply to casinos, racetracks, and online gaming.

Its worthy to note that after Sikkim & Nagaland, Meghalaya is the third northeastern state to legalize online gaming and gambling. As per the UK India Business Council (UKIBC)’s Gaming Industry Index, Meghalaya is India’s most gaming-friendly state. Based on their stance on seven major games — lottery, horse racing, sports betting, poker, rummy, casino, and fantasy sports – the index gauges the extent to which each state has legalized gaming and betting.