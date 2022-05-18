Manipur : Bomb Planted Near Bridge – Just 10 Kms Away From Imphal; Defused

NET Web Desk

The intelligence wing of the police department foiled an insurgent plot to carry-off an explosion in Manipur’s capital Imphal during the early hours of Wednesday; by defusing a bomb planted near a bridge – just 10 kms away from the state capital.

The bomb disposal squad defused the explosive at around 1 AM on Wednesday.

According to reports, some unknown individuals deposited the plastic bag near the Khonghampat bridge at 10:30 PM on Tuesday. This bridge is also close to the Army barracks at the old Koirengei airfield and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters.

Recently, multiple reports of powerful bombs were planted and exploded across Imphal. However, no one has been arrested in connection with these instances. In certain situations, a single banned insurgent organization claimed responsibility.