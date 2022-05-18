Manipur : International Kung-Fu Player Forced To Sell Fishes; Requests Financial Aid From Government

NET Web Desk

The International Kung-fu player from Manipur’s Ningthoukhong – Angom Bina Devi who clinched numerous medals at national and international levels is currently selling fish for a living. Bina urged the state administration for financial aid, in order to advance into her career.

Devi won three gold medals in the First South Asian Wushu Championship, 2018 held in Nepal. “I became interested in sports to improve my health and to inspire youngsters to participate in sports.” “I never sought personal benefit,” she told ANI.

Bina (36) began practicing Kung Fu after her husband died in 2009 after a protracted illness. Later, she won three gold medals in international championships and three gold and silver medals at national events.

However, she did not receive any compensation for her participation in sports, despite having to pay 20-30 thousand rupees per championship out of her own pocket.

“I come from a low-income household, and had to start selling fish to support my family and its income, as well as my children’s schooling. However, the money from selling fish is insufficient because sales have fallen and purchasers are competing. If the government assists me, I would be delighted to travel and compete in championships,” she continued.

Bina claimed to be a champion in women’s Mukna (an indigenous game similar to wrestling).

“In wrestling, I won two-thirds of the medals. One medal in Hyderabad, one in Pondicherry, and one in Nepal,” she remarked.

She stated that she will strive harder to bring laurels to the state since she has not lost the spirit of sportsmanship. She continues to practice at home.