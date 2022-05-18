Manipur : Landslides In Tamenglong, Noney Snaps Power & Internet Services

NET Web Desk

Massive landslides triggered by incessant rainfall wrecked devastation along Tamenglong and Noney districts. Power is still out in several locations, while phone and internet services has been completely snapped.

With the majority of the rivers flowing above the danger level, many low-lying areas have been submerged, affecting regular life.

Landslides have been recorded in a number of locations along the Tamenglong-Tamei route, the Tamenglong-Nagaland road, the Tamenglong-Tousem road, and the Imphal-Noney road. As a result, vehicular movement on these highways remains hampered.

According to CitizenePress report, one can notice the cracks at the Motbung RCC-T beam and slab type bridge across the Songko Lui or Songko Vadong River.

Given the bridge’s fragility, the Transport Director issued an order on May 11 prohibiting all trucks with a gross weight of more than 24 tonnes from crossing.

Aside from the flaws, the bridge appeared to drop somewhat. If the bridge collapses, not only will there be casualties, but the Imphal-Dimapur route will be closed for an extended period of time.

There is limited chance of establishing a diversion or bypass if the bridge collapses. Notably, vehicles travelling through the Imphal-Jiribam route are being diverted to the Rengpang-Bishnupur road, following the collapse of the Irang Bridge on May 12.