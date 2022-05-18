More Than 2 Lakh Farmer Households Enjoy Benefits Of PM-KISAN In Tripura : Former CM – Biplab Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 18, 2022 : Tripura’s former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday said that 2 lakh 35 thousand families of farmers are enjoying the financial benefits of PM-KISAN (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) yojana across the state.

During an interaction programme with the beneficiaries of PM-KISAN and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) at Kathalia under Sonamura sub-division on Wednesday morning, Deb said “At present, about 2,35,000 farming families in the state are getting Rs 6,000 annually in three installments.”

“The state government has been working for the overall development of the state from the very beginning. The aim of the present state government is to make Tripura a prosperous state. The previous Left Front government raised slogans for the poor working people of the state but did nothing. As a result of the efforts of the present state government, the average monthly income of the farmers of the state has been Rs 11 thousand 93 which was only Rs 560 before 2018. Not only this, in order to double the income of the farmers, financial assistance is also being provided to the farmers in the PM-KISAN yojana”, he added.

Citing certain benefits received by the people of Tripura, Deb said “The price of rubber has increased significantly during the tenure of the present state government. Large scale rubber growers in the state are benefiting financially. The supply of sugar through ration shops was stopped during the previous government. But after the present state government took charge, it started giving sugar again through rations. Currently, the ration shops are providing various daily necessities including rice, pulses, flour, sugar, kerosene oil, etc.”

Addressing the gathering, union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik said, “The present government of the state is working for the welfare of the people by following the development mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state government is working towards the goal of providing ‘pucca’ houses in every house to the eligible beneficiaries irrespective of party affiliation.”

She said 4,545 beneficiaries have been provided houses in the PMAY-G in Kanthalia block in the last four years. The previous government had applied to the central government for 53,064 houses for the state in the 2015-16 financial year. But with the sincere efforts of the present state government, in the last few years, the present central government has sanctioned 2,05,084 houses for the poor people of the state. The Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme (Urban) has allocated 14,000 houses for the people of rural as well as urban areas. The central and state governments have taken a multi-pronged plan for the welfare of the farmers, Bhoumik added.

In this programme, MLA Subhash Chandra Das and District Magistrate of Sepahijala district Vishwasree B. On the occasion, 5 beneficiaries were provided various agricultural aids by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare department.