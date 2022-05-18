Nagaland : Slaughter Or Sale Of Pigs Banned Across Mon District; Due To ASF Outbreak In Longleng

NET Web Desk

African Swine Fever (ASF) – a highly contagious haemorrhagic viral disease of domestic and wild pigs, which incurred serious economic losses among swineherds have wrecked havoc in Nagaland.

In view of the report by the Department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services regarding the outbreak of African Swine Flu Disease in Longleng District and neighbouring districts of Assam, the Mon Deputy Commissioner (DC) – Thavaseelan K, IAS on Tuesday issued an order prohibiting the sale/slaughter of pigs and the import of pigs from outside the District until further directives.

The decision has been undertaken to prevent any probable accidents and virus propagation across the concerned district.

Its worthy to note that the Longleng District Administration recently informed that ASF outbreak has been reported at Tangha village on April 24, 2022; and the confirmatory report on the same was received by the Chief Veterinary Officer, Longleng on May 11, 2022.

Therefore, under the Prevention and Control of Infection and Contagious Disease in Animal Act of 2009, Tangha & Amosen village have been placed under ‘Infected Zone’. While, Yongshei, Yunja, Chingtok, Yongnyah, Yotan S/Comp, Shemshangching and Chingong hamlets have been placed under ‘Surveillance Zone’.