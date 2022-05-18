Sikkim-Arunachal Tourism Exchange Program; Encouraging Sustainable Tourism To Culminate On May 22

NET Web Desk

The week-long Rural Tourism Exchange Program, promoting eco-friendly tourism and strengthening rural homestays along the northeastern states of Sikkim & Arunachal Pradesh got underway with the inaugural ceremony held at Zomkhang Hall here in Tawang district.

Organized by Lungla Tourism under the guidance of Lungla legislator – Jambey Tashi, this exchange programme aims to develop the concept of rural tourism by revitalizing local art, culture & rich heritage; and help the rural communities to earn their livelihood through sustainable means.

The core of this exchange programme is to strengthen rural homestays. Rural homestays are great opportunity to promote rural & sustainable tourism; thereby benefitting rural communities and reducing adverse impacts on environment.

This programme, which will conclude on May 22, is a follow-up to a two-day session on Homestay, Photography, and Birding held in New Lungla last month.