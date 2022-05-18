Tripura : Fake Intelligence Report Against Former CM – Biplab Deb; Wife Lodges Police Complaint 

NET Web Desk

Three days after Biplab Kumar Deb resigned as Tripura chief minister, his wife Niti Deb filed a police complaint stating that a bogus report ascribed to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is being distributed on social media in her husband’s name.

In the police complaint lodged at West Agartala Police Station, Niti Deb alleged that she received the WhatsApp message on May 16, which was “totally untrue, defamatory, and full of incitement”.

“Upon investigation, I discovered that the WhatsApp number itself is a forgery and is most likely being used illegally. The contents are attributed to the CIA, but on initial personal inquiry, I have grave doubts that the so-called report is actually non-existent and being circulated in the name of the former CM, in order to infringe the security and sovereignty of the nation,” she wrote in the complaint.

Niti pleaded with the authorities to take proper action against the perpetrators.

According to the Officer-in-charge of West Agartala Police Station – Subrata Chakraborty, “a case has been filed in accordance with various sections of the Indian Penal Code. An investigation is currently underway.”