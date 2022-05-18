Tripura Photo-Journalist Arrested In False Case; Police Official Suspended

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 18, 2022 : Tripura police arrested a photo-journalist named Nitai Dey in the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday.

He is working as a photo-correspondent for a Guwahati-based news channel.

Reportedly, Nitai was arrested when he went to cover the restrictions imposed by the Tripura government on sale of Petroleum Oil Products (POL) at a fuel station in Radhanagar area here in Agartala city.

Sources said that the photo-journalist got involved in a heated squabble at the fuel station where the policeman identified as Arindam Roy, OC of College Tilla Out Post was alleged to have used abusive languages and harassed him.

Later, he was immediately arrested and transported to East Agartala Police Station. He was alleged to have been forced to drink foreign liquor and started beating him.

Police station sources informed that the bailable charges under Indian Penal Code was lodged against the photo-journalist.

On Wednesday, Nitai was produced before the local court. The judge directed the West Tripura district’s SP to submit the report within 3 days. The judge took the statement of the persecuted photo-journalist Nitai Dey. The court further took a suo-moto case against the OC of East Police Station.

Meanwhile, Agartala Press Club president Subal Kumar Dey, vice-president Arun Nath and secretary Pranab Sarkar on Wednesday morning condemned the incident and demanded suspension of the OC of the College Tilla Out Post. Thereafter this noon, they held a siege at Police Headquarters.

Later, police sources informed that the policeman who was accused of harassing photo-journalist was suspended.