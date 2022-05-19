Arunachal Pradesh : CM Khandu Reviews Disaster Management Protocols & Preparedness

NET Web Desk

Incessant rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh over the last couple of days has triggered enormous landslides and flood-like situation across several districts; leaving trails of devastation. In light of the current scenario, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu today met key authorities to review disaster management protocols and preparedness.

During the high-level meeting, the CM categorically deliberated on rescue & search operations, as well as relocating vulnerable population to safer locations; and instructed concerned authorities to remain vigilant.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh CM wrote “In wake of inclement weather conditions & incessant rainfall, reviewed our disaster management protocols and preparedness, with top officials. Deliberated on rescue & search operations as well shifting of vulnerable population to safe locations. Instructed all to be vigilant.”

Its worthy to note that so far, five people have died in Itanagar due to landslides while the body of three others, including a woman is yet to be recovered despite continued efforts.

Torrential rains has led to flooding by Lohit river and its tributaries in Lohit district and is threatening areas like Machuwa camp, Tezu Khola, Jhalukbari and 32 miles, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the Lohit District Disaster Management Office (DDMO) has advised people not to venture into Lohit river or any other vulnerable pockets for fishing or any other activities.

According to the Lohit Deputy Commissioner (DC) – Marge Sora, 35 families were shifted to temporary relief camps at Tezu, the district headquarters.

The landslides have hit water supply in the capital complex, comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas since Monday night, and hit surface communication between Itanagar and Ziro in Lower Subansiri district via Potin.