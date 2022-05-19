Arunachal Pradesh Strives To Deliver Effective Maternity Facilities; Promoting Institutional Deliveries

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Government is making great efforts to deliver quality maternity healthcare to pregnant woman and lactating mothers; and therefore unveiled the ‘Ane Angong’ – an initiative to encourage institutional deliveries.

‘Ane Angong’ is a collaborative effort of District Administration, District Health Society and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Upper Siang district.

The initiative has been launched by the Health & Family Welfare, Women & Child Development Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Alo Libang on Wednesday at Yingkiong District Hospital in presence of Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Shashvat Saurabh, Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Lumgeng Litin and others.

Lauding the District Administration and partner contributors for coming up with the “noble” initiative, the Minister stated that state administration is undertaking all feasible steps to improve the delivery of health services for general public.

He urged all healthcare personnel to work together wholeheartedly for a better society.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) emphasized on the significance of institutional deliveries in preventing challenges during and after labour.

He asked all stakeholders to discourage all unaided home births and instead encouraged women to choose 100% institutional births in the future.