Assam : OIL India Alerted On Possible ULFA-I Attack 

Following intelligence reports claiming that proscribed terror outfit – United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) is plotting an attack on Oil India Limited (OIL) offices in Duliajan and other installations along upper Assam; top OIL officials convened an emergency security assessment meeting to avert potential attacks.

All executives and employees of the public sector company have been directed to follow the relevant instructions. Furthermore, officials and employees have been barred from moving throughout the evening and night hours.

Any urgent movement must be reported to the security department during the specified hours.

According to the OIL spokesperson – Tridiv Hazarika, an emergency security meeting was held recently at OIL’s field headquarters in Duliajan in wake of the development.

“We received intelligence inputs from Assam police regarding the prospect of militant groups targeting important installations and kidnapping officials in upper Assam. As a result, on Wednesday, an internal security review meeting was convened, and numerous choices were made in light of the recent security alert,” Hazarika explained.