COVID-19 Update : Sikkim Reports 3 Fresh New Cases; Pushing Tally To 39,165

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Sikkim on Thursday have registered three fresh new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 39,165, as informed by a health department bulletin. These two new cases were detected in East Sikkim district.

However, the state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 452, as no fatalities have been reported from any part.

Sikkim now has eight active COVID-19 cases, while 37,958 people have recuperated from the disease. Altogether 747 patients have migrated to other places.

The tiny Himalayan state have not registered any case on Wednesday.

The state has thus far tested 3,37,560 samples for COVID-19. Sikkim’s COVID-19 positivity and recovery rates stood at 2.4 per cent and 98.8 per cent, respectively.