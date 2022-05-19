Crime Rates Low; But Rising POCSO Cases – Major Concern In Meghalaya : Union Minister – SP Singh Baghel 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Law and Justice – SP Singh Baghel asserted that majority of the cases in Meghalaya are linked with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and narcotics.

Baghel expressed alarm over the situation, stating that while crime rates in Meghalaya were low compared to a few other states, POCSO cases and those involving narcotics stood to be a major source of concern for the authorities.

He also examined the implementation of central initiatives for subordinate judiciary infrastructure and assessed legal services in Meghalaya.

The Minister stated that he had visited the Juvenile Centre, a Hospital and emphasized his concern over juvenile cases, stating that 15 of the 17 boys in the juvenile Center were linked with POCSO Act.

“I am pleased that the Centre has set out more than Rs 700 crore for infrastructure development, particularly for the construction of five POCSO courts,” he said.

The rising rate of juvenile crime is causing a worldwide trend of young engagement in violent crimes. “It is a serious issue for the nation which is needed to be handled cautiously,” he added.

Addressing the mediapersons, Baghel stated that “various elements, such as social, financial, and others, influence a child’s decision to commit crimes. It is our responsibility to figure out what led the child to conduct the crime.”

“The state is also seen to be the custodian of the society, and it is the responsibility of the state to assist a youngster in escaping a terrible environment,” he added.