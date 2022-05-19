Dilapidated Stretch Affects Import & Export Services Between Tripura, Bangladesh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 19, 2022 : The import and export business between Tripura and Bangladesh through the Integrated Check Post of Srimantapur under Sepahijala district has become a matter of concern as the road condition has become miserable. Manager Land Port Authority of India (LPAI), Agartala Debasish Nandi said that any fresh construction of roads needs to be approved by the Bangladesh government as the location is within 150 yards of the international border.

“The road connecting Srimantapur ICP with Bangladesh is in critical condition but there is an international treaty that restricts both the countries in carrying out fresh construction or maintenance works within 150 yards of the international borders. Hence, restoration work is difficult to carry out. Accordingly, the traders on both sides are in serious trouble,” he added.

The LPAI manager said, “The traders engaged in exporting and importing various materials raised the issue with concerned authorities that the immigration procedure should be friendly for tourists and we also support it.”

On Wednesday last, representatives from India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce (IBCC) and All Tripura Merchant Association (ATMA) visited the Srimantapur ICP. Nandi also accompanied them. The representatives of IBCC and ATMA also interacted with the local traders.

Speaking on the issue, Secretary of IBCC and renowned businessman of Tripura, Sujit Roy said, “The trouble is not only faced by the traders of India. Due to bad conditions of the roads, both the countries are equally suffering. Regarding this issue, we will draw the attention of the respective authorities of India and Bangladesh.”

State’s another well-established businessman Ratan Saha said, “We arrived here to inspect the road and found that it needs proper attention. The work will be difficult as the monsoon is prevailing. To resolve the matter, intervention of the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala would be sought.”