Hardcore Militants Surrendered Before Assam Rifles, Police In Arunachal Pradesh 

NET Web Desk

Six hardcore militants, three each from the Isak-Muivah faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) and Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) surrendered before a team of Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh police in the insurgency affected Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) region.

According to reports, these militants deposited two pistols along with ammunition.

Officials informed that atrocities perpetrated by the proscribed outfits led against the local populace, prompted these cadres to lay down arms and join the mainstream.

More than 60 key insurgent leaders and cadres from the TCL region had previously deserted the insurgent groups and joined the mainstream, delivering a major blow to the underground outfits.